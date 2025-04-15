AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

