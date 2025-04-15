Air Canada Q1 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

AC opened at C$14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.28. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$12.69 and a 52-week high of C$26.18.

In related news, Director Vagn Sorensen purchased 11,440 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,057.14. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry acquired 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,646.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,993 shares of company stock valued at $538,251. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

