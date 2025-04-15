Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

