AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of AKTAF stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
About AKITA Drilling
