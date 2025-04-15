Alliance Global Partners Weighs in on Tilray FY2025 Earnings

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Tilray has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,618,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tilray by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 261,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,776,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

