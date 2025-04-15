Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,445 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vertex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 503,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vertex by 707.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 391,601 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

