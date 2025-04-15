Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 22,480 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Scholar Rock worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 763.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,845 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,414,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $86,043,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,567,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,490. The trade was a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $5,068,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,108.90. This represents a 56.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,798. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

