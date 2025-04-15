Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 382,882 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 466.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,882 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.42% of Cogent Biosciences worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COGT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ COGT opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $521.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

