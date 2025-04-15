Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 382,882 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 466.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,882 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.42% of Cogent Biosciences worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COGT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.
NASDAQ COGT opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $521.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.61.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
