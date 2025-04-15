Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 59,850 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:MFA opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $884.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.69%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

