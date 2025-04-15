Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,000,753.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,958.80. This trade represents a 29.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,333 shares of company stock worth $1,072,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

