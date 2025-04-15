Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Mirion Technologies worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 29,948.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,214,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,894 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,066,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,155,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,164,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $11,787,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

