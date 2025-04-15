Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,368 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $53.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

