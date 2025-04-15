Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Popular by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,908,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,842,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.