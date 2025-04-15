Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,905 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after purchasing an additional 184,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 610,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $76,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 119.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,600,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

