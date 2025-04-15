Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,305,000 after purchasing an additional 82,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 405,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,990,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $112.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $509,165.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.