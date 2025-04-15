Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $368,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $163,501.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,917.82. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $84,597.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,319.72. This represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,390. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.01. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

