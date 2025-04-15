Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.66. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.