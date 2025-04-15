Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

