Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,997,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,333,000 after purchasing an additional 586,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,246,000 after buying an additional 8,051,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,867,000 after buying an additional 291,335 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in Oscar Health by 5,711.6% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 4,473,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,062,000 after acquiring an additional 455,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

