Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,820,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,456,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,558,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 345,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,444,000 after buying an additional 206,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 478,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
