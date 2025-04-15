Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Owens & Minor worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,738,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $16,324,618.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,469,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,920,464.22. This trade represents a 22.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OMI opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $535.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.