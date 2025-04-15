Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 546,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,271,000 after buying an additional 92,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LXP opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 415.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

