Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of International Seaways worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSW. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,374,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 934.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 56,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $69,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,445.62. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $33,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,824.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $321,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

