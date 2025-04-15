Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.38 Million Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 392,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,427 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FOR opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $993.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,502. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Forestar Group Profile



Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

