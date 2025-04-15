Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 33.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.