Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,703 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Simmons First National worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 120,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 70.25%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

