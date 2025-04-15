Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEO. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The GEO Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

