Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 513,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $42,339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 3,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

