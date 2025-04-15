Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QURE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in uniQure by 8,056.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 346,274 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $495.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $107,407.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,441.70. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.