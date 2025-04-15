Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172,754 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $128.52.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

