Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after buying an additional 411,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Etsy Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $69,745.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,593.60. This represents a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.