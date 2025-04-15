Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Inari Medical worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

