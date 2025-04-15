Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 40,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

