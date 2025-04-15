Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,136,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,187,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $11,322,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 184,603 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 387.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

