Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 103,051 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 318.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.2 %

NTGR stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In other news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,325.44. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,526,806.32. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

