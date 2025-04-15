Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 109,704 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,704 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.42 on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.



Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

