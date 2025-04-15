Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 41,600 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alight were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Alight by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 22,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $150,004.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.97. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.66 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

