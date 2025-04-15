Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Burford Capital worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Price Performance

BUR opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Transactions at Burford Capital

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

