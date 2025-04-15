Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,512 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

