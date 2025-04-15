Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,590 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 38,209 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

