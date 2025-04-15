Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.43% of NB Bancorp worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 375.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

NBBK stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $666.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,250. This represents a 3.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope Pascucci purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $741,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,075 shares in the company, valued at $742,589.75. This trade represents a 53,333.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $803,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

