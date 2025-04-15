Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $42,322,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.