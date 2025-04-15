Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,672 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ferrovial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

