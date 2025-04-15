Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,243 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 2,892.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in News by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

News Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. News Co. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

