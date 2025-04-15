Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,372 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,372 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 60,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,274,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 19.2 %

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of -1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.