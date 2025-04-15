Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Up 3.3 %

GH opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

