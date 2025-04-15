Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,760 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

SXT opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

