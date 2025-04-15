Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,604 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Liberty Energy worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRT. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

