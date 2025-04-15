Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,544 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

