Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,800 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,499,000 after buying an additional 80,926 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.